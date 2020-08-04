Another Fair Food Drive-Thru is This Thursday
We've been thinking about it in depth recently, and we're actually really bummed that the Great New York State Fair isn't happening this year. Yes, we totally understand that it was a necessary decision, but that doesn't change our feelings about the fair. It's something for a lot of people that they get to experience once a year, so that comes with certain expectations. Many get to eat their favorite foods for the only time that year.
With the fair being canceled, many have stepped up to the plate (literally) serving food during numerous Fair Food drive-thrus around Central New York. If you're going to be out in the Syracuse area this Thursday, you can stop by another one.
The Butcher Boys and Company are back at The Great New York State Fairgrounds this coming Thursday, August 6th, from 11 am to 9 pm serving up a bunch of fair favorites.
Full Menu for Thursday's Fair Food Drive-Thru
- London Broil Steak Sandwich or Pita
- Gianelli's Italian Sausage Sandwich
- Greek AND Chicken Gyros
- Fried Pickles
- Blooming Onions with Pedal Sauce
- Fresh Cut Fries - toppings: cheese, bacon, ranch
- Fresh Baked Pizza by the Slice or Pie - classic cheese, pepperoni or not so classic but delicious Dill Pickle Pizza
- Giant Mozzarella Cheese on a Stick
- Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Corn Dogs
- Funnel Cakes
- Fried Dough
- Fried Oreos - toppings: powdered sugar, cinnamon/sugar, Reeses, strawberries
During this event, health and safety protocols will be in order and all employees will be using the proper PPE (gloves, mask, etc.) to ensure everyone's safety and health. You can access the drive-thru at gate 7 off State Fair Blvd.
The event is happening rain or shine, and they're accepting cash, credit and debit cards for purchase.