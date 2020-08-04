Turning Stone Stands by Measures to Keep People Safe from COVID

The Turning Stone Resort and Casino and the Oneida Indian Nation say they're proud of the strict rules they've put in place to keep their employees and the public safe from COVID-19.

"On Monday, March 16th, when we announced we would be temporarily closing our operations, before the state had even announced that casinos were going to be closing...and on March 17th immediately began working on a plan to re-open," said Joel Barkin. "We've now been open just about two months, and we are very cautiously optimistic about the actions we've taken," he added. "We know what we're doing is working."

All employees are required to have daily screenings, including temperature checks. Employees who handle commonly touched items with guests are required to wear gloves, including in all restaurants, at registration desks and on the gaming floors. -Turning Stone Reopening Plan

Each of the Nation's properties, including the Turning Stone Resort, require face masks of all guests. As a result, the Turning Stone has banned all smoking on the property. All other Oneida Nation properties already had a non-smoking policy.

Barkin also insisted that if an employee becomes sick, they are given time off with "no questions asked."

"We can't afford to screw this up," he said. "There's too many people, our employees, the county, businesses that rely on us, who need Turning Stone and Oneida Indian Nation to stay open, to keep people safe and keep operating."

Currently gaming, restaurants, the spa, hotels and golf have re-opened for business under strict guidelines. The clubs and music venues remain closed due to the pandemic. Click here for details on which sections of the resort have remained closed.

Watch the entire interview with Barkin here: