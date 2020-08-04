FDA Issues Updated Warning About Dangerous Hand Sanitizers

Hand sanitizers have become as valuable a commodity as toilet paper and other essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, it's important to choose and use the correct brands and avoid dangerous types. Some hand sanitizers have previously been subjected to recall for methanol contamination and could be potentially life-threatening if ingested or toxic if absorbed into the skin. Some of the problematic brands include Blumen, Assured Instant Hand, LumiSkin and Optimus, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The new warning concerns brands that are not powerful ENOUGH to kill germs. The FDA's latest report on hand sanitizers focuses on those that don't contain sufficient levels of alcohol, with most of the subpar products coming from Mexico. The Centers for Disease Control recommends using products that are at least 60% alcohol.

The CDC's website features some solid tips on hand sanitizer usage, precautions, and dangers. The FDA's list of dangerous hand sanitizers has grown to over 100 products. For full information on hand sanitizers, here's a link to the FDA's website.

A report from Fox News listed a few of the brands that failed the litmus test with the FDA. They include the following:

-NeoNatural from Limpo Quimicos SA de CV

-Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution from Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV

-Datsen Hand Sanitizer and Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer from Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV.

To be safe, it might be wise to stick with brands you're familiar with, such as Purell or Germ-X.