McDonald’s Presenting a New Holiday Snickerdoodle McFlurry

Well, it's a harmonic convergence. Our first big snowfall in the Mohawk Valley here on November 11th, the observance of National Ice Cream Sundae Day, and now..Snickerdoodle McFlurries.

If you're a fan of Snickerdoodle cookies, usually made with butter or oil, sugar, and flour, and rolled in cinnamon sugar, you're probably gonna love the ice cream version.

McDonald's has teamed up with UberEats to offer limited-run Snickerdoodle McFlurries. It's the first holiday McFlurry for McDonald's in seven years. The fast food giant offered a Holiday Mint McFlurry in 2012, made with soft-serve peppermint candy and mint syrup. They also served a limited-edition Rolo McFlurry for a few months during the summer of 2017.

There's a two-part rollout for this product. First, for one week in November—the 11th through the 17th—the cinnamon-y dessert will be sold exclusively through the services of UberEats. Then, it will become available in stores nationwide for a limited time in late November.