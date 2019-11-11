Americans owe more than $1.53 trillion in student loan debt, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve, and that number shows no sign of decreasing anytime soon.

A study was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Splash Financial. 1,000 undergraduate and 1,000 postgraduate degree holders revealed 89 percent of graduates say their student loan debt has not only become a financial burden, but the study also found that people with student loans are making major sacrifices because of their financial situation. This includes: skipping a social event to save money (39 percent), picking up a second job (39 percent) and missing a loved ones’ life event, like a wedding or a birth, to avoid travel costs (36 percent).

Then, it was asked what extremes they would go through to erase the debt. Some graduates said they’d be willing to shave their head (51 percent), walk to work for a month (49 percent), relive high school over again (40 percent) and spend a week in jail (39 percent). And as someone who owes quite a bit of money to the government for her education, I would seriously consider doing a few of the same.

We asked some Central New Yorkers what THEY would do to erase their student loan debt. Here's some responses:

What Central New Yorkers Would Do To Erase Student Loan Debt

Shirley Trost- "All of the above I think my kids would do!"

Jon Rennie- "Try to change the law so we don't just pay on interest so we can actually pay the loan off before we die."

Brandon Smith- "A loophole. I have 2 middle names and the forms only allowed one. So I never signed them legally."

Ryberg Lynne- "I would shave my head and donate it to locks for love if it would cancel out my debt."

Dennis Joslyn- "I joined the military, which surprisingly required me to shave my head and to a lot more lol."

Kimberly A. Studebaker- "I'd remove my leg."

What would YOU do to erase your debt?

