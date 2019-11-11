Watch ‘Star Trek II’ With William Shatner in CNY

Enjoy a screening of the classic film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, followed by a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.”

See William Shatner at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, 411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse, January 18th. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available, which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner.

Beam yourself up for an unforgettable night of fascinating and humorous stories from William Shatner, an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner their question during a Q&A.

Tickets start at $29.50 (additional fees may apply) and go on sale Friday, Nov. 15th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202).