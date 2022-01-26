If you've ever dreamed of living on a 17th century sea vessel, this unique Adirondack home might be just what you're looking for.

This odd 1,621 square foot home was built in 1929 to resemble the most famous ship in history, the Mayflower. The listing says it's served as both a residence and a bar/restaurant. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a retro-looking kitchen space. Situated on 1.5 acres of land, the home is currently listed on Zillow for $159,000.

Perhaps the most famous ship in history, the square-rigged Mayflower brought Pilgrims from England to the New World in 1620 where they established the first permanent colony in Plymouth, Massachusetts. There were 102 passengers on the ship, and none of them had a particularly great time. The 10-week voyage was grueling and plagued with disease, not unlike a Carnival cruise ship today. Only the Mayflower was not meant to carry large numbers of humans, it was a cargo ship designed to haul lumber and other provisions. Passengers were packed into the lower deck like sardines where they were free to shiver, stink and vomit. There were no USB ports on the ship, so Pilgrims were unable to charge their phones for 10 arduous weeks. Thankfully, this home looks slightly more comfortable than the original ocean liner.

The Mayflower-shaped home is located in the hamlet of Piseco, in the heart of the Adirondacks, about 10 miles southwest of Speculator. Get a few drinks in you, and maybe you and a few buddies can push the house into the nearby Piseco Lake and see what happens.

And if you move in, make sure you bring plenty of oranges. You wouldn't want to catch scurvy.

