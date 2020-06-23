Look Inside the Famous ‘Mushroom House’, Now for Rent in Upstate NY

Central New York has some unusual homes, but this might be the most unique house ever - modeled after a mushroom. Here's your chance to rent this world-famous home, less than 2 hours from Utica.

Pittsford is where you'd expect to find traditional architecture, like colonial or transitional home design. We're not sure where you'd go - except maybe outer space or Narnia to find a home like this one.

The 4,168 square foot home is available to rent, for the price of $5,500 a month. That's a little steep, but when else will you get the chance to rent something like this?

According to the listing on Realtor.com, "architect James Johnson fashioned this unique dwelling after a stem of Queen Anne's Lace." (For the record, Queen Anne's Lace is not a mushroom.) "Distinctive retro-modern pod design is a Town of Perinton landmark."

Could you imagine living here? It's equal parts modern and ancient looking. We're not sure if this feels more 'Lord of the Rings' or 'Jetsons'. What do you think?

The home was originally built in 1971, and in 2001 a great room was added by the original architect. The listing features 24' ceilings, a gas fireplace and an outside hot tub. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. It's situated on 1.1 acres of land, not far from a waterfall.

Get ready to take a tour of the interior of this unusual home:

We can't even imagine what this house might sell for if it rents for $5500 a month. What do you think? Would you live there?