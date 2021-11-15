Marina Shines For the Season in Upstate New York at First River Lights
Holiday light displays can be found in almost any town. But one in Upstate in New York is lighting up the water in the first River Lights event.
The St Lawrence River will shine for the season at the first-ever River Lights in Morristown, New York.
It will be the season’s best, brightest, and socially-distanced activity to enjoy with your family and friends. Gather the crew and sip a cup of hot chocolate as you marvel at sparkling lights and listen to your favorite holiday classics.
Walk or drive through millions of festive lights at the marina in Bayside Park from December 4 through January 1. The light show will be open from 6 to 9 PM every night with extra holiday fun on December 11 and 18. Enjoy food, music, an outdoor Christmas market where Santa Claus will meet with the kids, and Christmas carolers.
We're excited to bring MILLIONS of festive lights to the St. Lawrence River and brighten up the community this holiday season.
Learn more at Riverlightsmorristownny.com or on Facebook.
Christmas Lights in New York
There are lots of lights to enjoy with the family around New York and beyond for the holiday season. From a mile-long drive through the forest or a walk through the Adirondacks as the woods come to life to the longest display in the world in Niagara Falls, Ontario Canada. Make plans to enjoy one or more for the holidays.