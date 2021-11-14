They Just Keep Winning – Utica Comets Score 10th Straight Victory
The Utica Comets have won their tenth straight victory. On Sunday they beat the Belleville Senators in Belleville by a score of 4 to 1.
Team Captain Ryan Schmelzer scored the first goal of the game. The second point was scored by Reilly Walsh – whose goal was his first of the 2021-2022 season. Also scoring were Fabian Zetterlund and A.J. Greer.
The team set a new franchise record with this win and now have a 10-0 start for the season.
The Comets will head to Rochester to meet the Rochester Americans at 7:05pm on Wednesday.
The schedule for the remainder of the month is as follows:
- Wednesday, November 17 (7:05pm) at Rochester Americans
- Friday, November 19 (7:00pm) at home vs. Charlotte Checkers
- Saturday, November 20 (7:00pm) at home vs. Rochester Americans
- Wednesday, November 24 (7:00pm) at home vs. Rochester Americans
- Saturday, November 27 (6:00pm) at Charlotte Checkers
- Sunday, November 28 (3:00pm) at Charlotte Checkers
The Comets will return home on Friday, November 19, 2021 to play the Charlotte Checkers. As of this posting tickets to that game are still available.
