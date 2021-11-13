These Are The 23 Highest Paying Impressive Jobs In Utica And Rome New York

With all these job openings in the Utica and Rome area of Central New York, you may be considering a new career. What are the highest paying jobs you can apply for?

23 Highest Paying Impressive Jobs In Utica And Rome New York With all these job openings in the Utica and Rome area of Central New York, you may be considering a new career. What are the highest paying jobs you can apply for?

That website USA Wage used data published by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and took a look at the Top 100 highest paying jobs in our region. Results found that the highest paying profession in America right now is family medicine physician with an average annual salary of $207,380. The second highest paying job is family and general practitioners with an average salary $201,100.

What about our region of Central New York? What jobs popped to the top of the list? Here's a look:





26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Items In Your House May Be Worth A Ton of Money Is your pyrex worth money? Disney tapes sitting worth some cash? How about that old vintage lamp? Yes, those are all worth some serious money on eBay!

Check the Attic, These VHS Tapes Are Actually Worth Money

That website USA Wage used data published by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and took a look at the Top 100 highest paying jobs in our region. Results found that the highest paying profession in America right now is family medicine physician with an average annual salary of $207,380. The second highest paying job is family and general practitioners with an average salary $201,100.

What about our region of Central New York? What jobs popped to the top of the list? Here's a look:

1) General Dentists

General Dentists ranked number one in our region with an entry level salary of $113,990, with the average salary at $166,380. Here's a look at schools in New York you could look at if you're interested in this field.

2) Computer and Information Systems Managers

Computer and Information Systems Managers ranked number two in our region with an entry level salary of $83,160, with the average salary at $154,430. You can learn more about that career path here.

3) Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates

Judges, Magistrate Judges, and Magistrates ranked in at number three in our region with an entry level salary of $118,360, with the average salary at $153,940. Learn what schools in New York to attend for this.

4) Sales Managers

Sales Managers ranked in at number four in our region with an entry level salary of $61,640, with the average salary at $138,440. You can learn more online here.

5) Optometrists

Optometrists ranked in at number five in our region with an entry level salary of $96,670, with the average salary at $137,800.

6) Marketing Managers

Marketing Managers ranked in at number six in our region with an entry level salary of $79,240, with the average salary at $135,420

7) Physician Assistants

Physician Assistants ranked in at number seven in our region with an entry level salary of $93,860, with the average salary at $132,860.

8) Electronics Engineers (Non Computer)

Electronics Engineers (Non Computer) ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $82,840, with the average salary at $131,200.

9) Postsecondary Education Administrators

Postsecondary Education Administrators ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $84,300, with the average salary at $128,370.

10) Financial Managers

Financial Managers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $76,710, with the average salary at $125,780.

11) Other Postsecondary Teachers

Other Postsecondary Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $86,760, with the average salary at $118,800.

12) Other Postsecondary Social Sciences Teachers

Other Postsecondary Social Sciences Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $56,180, with the average salary at $118,350.

13) Personal Financial Advisors

Personal Financial Advisors ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $49,910, with the average salary at $114,550.

14) Medical and Health Services Managers

Medical and Health Services Managers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $72,730, with the average salary at $111,850.

15) Computer and Information Research Scientists

Computer and Information Research Scientists ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $75,730, with the average salary at $111,130.

16) Computer Network Architects

Computer Network Architects ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $73,340, with the average salary at $110,620.

17) Postsecondary Education Teachers

Postsecondary Education Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $24,990, with the average salary at $108,740.

18) Pharmacists

Pharmacists ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $89,050, with the average salary at $107,470.

19) Elementary and Secondary School Education Administrators

Elementary and Secondary School Education Administrators ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $76,920, with the average salary at $106,860.

20) Postsecondary Engineering Teachers

Postsecondary Engineering Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $49,720, with the average salary at $104,240.

21) Postsecondary Art, Drama, and Music Teachers

Postsecondary Art, Drama, and Music Teachers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $39,360, with the average salary at $104,090.

22) Human Resources Managers

Human Resources Managers ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $61,380, with the average salary at $104,000.

23) Nurse Practitioners

Nurse Practitioners ranked in next in our region with an entry level salary of $84,470, with the average salary at $103,690.