A famous YouTube chef is in hot water after saying Nick Tahou Hots restaurant, home of the garbage plate, was closed during an appearance on the Today Show.

Andrew Rea from Babish Culinary Universe is a Rochester native. He featured his version of the 'garbage plate' Wednesday during a segment of 'Today Foods.' Unfortunately, he mistakenly spoke, saying Nick Tahou was closed.

If saying the restaurant was closed when it's not wasn't bad enough, Rea claimed the garbage plate dish was his creation and that didn't sit well. "You should do history on something when you go on national TV to copyright and make a dish that's not yours," Nick Tahou tweeted. "You could not even come up with your own name for the dish."

Nick Tahou wants the Today Show and Rea to issue a formal apology for announcing the restaurant was closed. "We'll discuss the trademark infringement later."

Video from the segment has since been edited at Today.com.

For anyone who has never heard of or tried a garbage plate, it consists of macaroni salad, baked beans, french fries, or home fries as a base. I use the mac salad and french fries. Hamburger is then put on top with mustard, ketchup, onions, and Nick's famous hot sauce. It WAS founded at Nick Tahou in 1918 and is a Rochester staple, NOT by Andrew Rea.

The restaurant was serving 300 to 400 customers a day before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now Tahou's is lucky to serve 150 on a good day.

Mark Zaid, a Rochester graduate who is now an attorney in Washington DC has been working to keep the doors of Nick Tahou open by purchasing the famous garbage plates for front-line workers. "Like most businesses during this pandemic, Nicks has been hit hard," Zaid said.

Rea not only apologize for misspeaking on the Today Show, but he also donated $2,000 to the campaign to help feed a lot more essential workers in Rochester.

The iconic building that was built in 1900, was transformed from a railroad station to become the home of the famous Garbage Plate in 1918. It's up for sale for $829,900, down from the original price of $975,000.

