‘Miracle Met’ Tom Seaver Passes Away At 75

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are paying tribute someone in the New York Met family who sadly passed away.

The family of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver told the hall that the 75-year-old former Met has died at 75 years old, CBS Sports reports.

A star on the famous "Miracle Mets" team that won the World Series in 1969, Seaver pitched for 20 years in Major League Baseball. Seaver was the career ERA leader at the time of his retirement in 1986, and also became the fifth pitcher in MLB history to reach 3,000 strikeouts.

His accolades include the NL Rookie of the Year in 1967, three Cy Young Awards, and 12 All-Star Games, and a 1992 unanimous induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

