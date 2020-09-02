Old Navy of New Hartford is announcing that it will pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day.

The retailer announced that it will pay store employees for eight hours who serve as poll workers for the 2020 election. The company said employees "will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction."

In an election year that has the potential to attract a historic turnout, Old Navy is working in partnership with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls in a national movement to recruit 250,000 new poll workers to ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country on November 3."

The initiative will also expand beyond Old Navy’s store employee base. Old Navy will be inviting eligible consumers to participate at the polls as well. Old Navy customers can sign-up to apply to serve at a polling station in their local area here.

Be seen. Be heard. Vote Nov. 3rd.

In order to vote in the 2020 presidential election, you must be at least 18 years or older on Election Day. You must also be a citizen of the United States and follow the residency and registration requirements in your state. You can check to see if your state will allow you to register even if you are 17, so long as you will be 18 by or on Election Day. If you are homeless, you can still vote. Convicted felons can have their voting rights reinstated in some states. The ACLU has provided a visual map that indicates felon's voting rights in each state.

Helpful links:

USA.gov - You can find your local polling locations, request an absentee ballot, find out how to update your voter registration and more.

Vote.gov - This site will take you to your state's online voter registration application.

US Election Assistance Commission - The U.S. EAC site provide election day contact information. You can also find information about voting accessibility.

Ballot Ready - Ballot Ready will provide you with a localized ballot guide based on your physical address. It will provide you with information on candidates and referendums so you can make an informed choice.

866OurVote.org - The nonpartisan Election Protection coalition provides a variety of voting resources and information.

National Federation of the Blind - Provides a voter's guide and helpful resources for the visually impaired.

National Association of the Deaf - Provides a voter's guide and helpful resources for the hearing impaired.

