Be a Part of the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt – If You Dare

Be a part of the world's largest ghost hunt.

Ghost hunting teams will simultaneously take part in a night of paranormal investigations in the most haunted places around the world. You can join the hunt September 26th in Palmyra, the most haunted place in the Finger Lakes. The hunt will be held at Alling Coverlet Museum with professional ghost hunters from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Historic paranormal investigators from around the world are teaming up for this "Live" event. Get more details and your $45 ticket at Hauntedhistorytrail.com.

You can also explore the Haunted History Trail in New York State, a ghost lover's dream come true, or the most terrifying trip of your life. There's over 85 creepy, spooky, and downright haunted spots to see.

18 new stops were added to the Haunted Trail last year, including Belhurt Castle in Geneva, Pulpit Rock in Lake Placid and The Sagamore Resort in Bolting Landing. Explore the trail by region or by experience. Choose from haunted inns, hunts, tours, or even dining.

Don't have time, or the nerve, to tour the entire haunted trail throughout the state? Take a tour of the trail in just central New York. There's 15 haunted spots to see, including Union Station, Rome Capitol Theater, Hyde Hall and the baseball Hall of Fame.