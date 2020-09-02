Almost 300 Students Test Positive For COVID-19 At SUNY Oneonta

As of September 2, 2020, almost 300 students have tested positive for the coronavirus at SUNY Oneonta, and they're running out of room on campus for the mandatory 14-day isolation and quarantine period.

54 Students are quarantining in place at the college to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the campus and into the community. 125 on-campus students are in isolation at a special residence hall because they have tested positive for COVID-19. All Otsego reports the college only has the capacity to quarantine 137 students.

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig has confirmed that off-campus students are being quarantined at the Marriott behind Wendy's on Oneonta's Southside. The College is currently closed for in-person learning for 2 weeks. The SUNY system did not require mandatory testing for students as they were following the NYS 'Best Practices' re-opening approach.

In Oneonta, Hartwick College has closed for in-person learning due to the outbreak at SUNY Oneonta. Many locally owned businesses and restaurants are joining suit to keep their employees safe. Let's hope they can ride out the storm...again.

Free Rapid testing begins today (9/2/20) in the Oneonta Community. After today, sights are open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Testing is available to everyone in the community with results in 15 minutes. Make your appointment at 833-NYSTRNG.

Oneonta Armory

4 Academy St

Oneonta, NY 13820

Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center

24 Market St

Oneonta, NY 13820

St. James Church

305 Main St

Oneonta, NY 13820

Public health officials say the best course of action is to have the sick students stay in place. However, they will allow parents/guardians of students in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 to schedule a pick-up. Parents are not allowed to enter residence halls.

The coronavirus outbreak at SUNY Oneonta is the worst in New York State and traced back to large student parties.

And "SOME" SUNY Oneonta students say: "I don't care, we're still going to party."