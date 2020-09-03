Brace yourself for the haunted drive thru of your life at the best haunted attraction in the country.

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses is doing something new this year. The iconic hayride and haunted houses will be replaced with a Drive-Thru Haunted Experience and a Walk Thru Corn Maze.

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses, the #1 Haunted Attraction in the country by HauntWorld Magazine sits on 65 acres in Ulster Park. The 250 year-old farm home to foreboding woods, surreal ponds and fruit orchards to create a unique, experience with a theme that changes each Halloween season.

Enhanced COVID-19 safety measures are in place including mandatory face coverings and social distancing. Vehicles will be a minimum of 6 feet apart in all drive thru areas and time ticketed reservations are required. Tickets will be limited due to the coronavirus.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission (Oct. 2, 3, 9, 11, 16, 18, 25)

Online: 29.95 + Service Charge + tax

High-Demand Nights (Oct. 10, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31)

Online: 37.95 + Service Charge + tax

Children's Day: October 10 & October 24

Online: 11.95 + Service Charge + tax

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses is located at 778 Broadway, Route 9W

Ulster Park, New York. Get more details on the haunted drive thru, COVID-19 regulations and tickets reservations at Headlesshorseman.com.