Best Selling Christmas Artist Of All Time To Perform In Utica New York
One of your favorite Christmas Artists are making the trip to Utica New York this holiday season.
Mannheim Steamroller will be returning to The Stanley Theatre on Wednesday, December 7th at 7:30PM. According to The Stanley, this year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits with all sorts of special effects during the show. If you're a fan of their classic Christmas hits, this will be a show this holiday season you don't want to miss.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 29th at 10:00AM. Tickets start at $37.50 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000. From July 18th at 10:00AM to July 28th at 11:59PM, fans can use the code HOLIDAY through Ticketmaster to reserve seats before general on-sale. This offer is online-only through Ticketmaster and cannot be redeemed in-person or over the phone.
Also Enjoy ELF The Musical November 16th And November 17th
ELF: The Musical is a musical twist on the all time classic movie from 2003.
The New York Times says that ELF is “Splashy, peppy, sugar-sprinkled holiday entertainment!” USA Today calls ELF, “Endearingly goofy!” Variety proclaims, “ELF is happy enough for families, savvy enough for city kids and plenty smart for adults!”
ELF the musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). Tickets on-sale September 14th, 2022 at 10:00AM. You can learn more online now at the Stanley Theater website.
