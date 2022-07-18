Best Selling Christmas Artist Of All Time To Perform In Utica New York

One of your favorite Christmas Artists are making the trip to Utica New York this holiday season.

Mannheim Steamroller will be returning to The Stanley Theatre on Wednesday, December 7th at 7:30PM. According to The Stanley, this year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits with all sorts of special effects during the show. If you're a fan of their classic Christmas hits, this will be a show this holiday season you don't want to miss.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 29th at 10:00AM. Tickets start at $37.50 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000. From July 18th at 10:00AM to July 28th at 11:59PM, fans can use the code HOLIDAY through Ticketmaster to reserve seats before general on-sale. This offer is online-only through Ticketmaster and cannot be redeemed in-person or over the phone.

Also Enjoy ELF The Musical November 16th And November 17th

ELF: The Musical is a musical twist on the all time classic movie from 2003.

The New York Times says that ELF is “Splashy, peppy, sugar-sprinkled holiday entertainment!” USA Today calls ELF, “Endearingly goofy!” Variety proclaims, “ELF is happy enough for families, savvy enough for city kids and plenty smart for adults!”

ELF the musical features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). Tickets on-sale September 14th, 2022 at 10:00AM. You can learn more online now at the Stanley Theater website.

Luxury Lake Placid House For Rent: Water Slide, Movie Theater, and More It can sleep 20 people with 5 bedrooms, 14 beds total, and six bathrooms for about $1,580 per night on Vrbo. A little pricey per night, but the house is totally worth it. Would you stay here? Check out the rental on Vrbo and book your stay.

This Upstate New York Restaurant Was Just Named One Of The Best Hidden Gem Restaurants In America Nestled in a city in Upstate New York that is home to over 2,200 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth checking out in all of America.

24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for New York is located in one of the most historic Olympic capitals of the world- Lake Placid.

The winner is Salt of the Earth Bistro . Here's a look at some of their menu items:

