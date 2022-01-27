Looking for the perfect item for your man cave or she shed? You just might find it at the Stanley Theater’s 21st annual Antiquefest.

Vendors from all over will congregate at the historic Stanley Theater – Utica’s most famous antique – for this exciting 2-day show. And if you don’t think antiques are exciting, then you’re buying the wrong stuff.

To me, there’s nothing cooler than finding that diamond in the rough at an antique show. It could be a weird knickknack, a piece of history, or even just something you remember having as a kid that your parents threw out. And if you’re in the market for a piece of furniture, you might want to consider spending a little extra on an antique. Sure, you could spend your hard-earned money on a cheap piece of particle board furniture that’ll just wind up on the side of the road in two years, or you could invest in a piece of antique furniture that’s 100 years old and is built well enough to last another 100 years. There’s something to the old adage “They don’t make ‘em like they used to.”

It seems like the Mohawk Valley has always been a hotbed for antique shops. And why shouldn’t it be? Our community has been around for hundreds of years and has spanned generations. Plus, much of Utica’s foundation is a product of the Erie Canal, the 19th century’s most famous trade route. Certainly, someone must’ve held on to something over the years.

Hours for the Stanley Theater’s Antiquefest are 10am - 5pm on Saturday, January 29th, and 10am - 4pm on Sunday, January 30th. Admission costs $9 and is valid for both days if desired. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 315-724-4000 or purchased on-site the day(s) of the show.

