King Of Rant Comedian Lewis Black Is Stopping In Upstate New York 2023

Get ready to laugh with the King of Rant himself Lewis Black. Black will be performing a special show here in Upstate New York spring of 2023.

The famous comedian is set to perform at The Stanley Theatre on Friday, March 3rd at 8:00PM. You'll also get some laughs from opening act Jeff Stilson. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21st at 10:00AM. Tickets start at $46.00 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000.

A Grammy Award-winning stand-up, Lewis Black performs his critically acclaimed shows more than 200 nights annually to sold out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S. He is one of only a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters"

Some of those theaters worldwide include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center and the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas, as well as a sold out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. From major cities to Central New York, how cool?

How did Lewis Black get the nickname as the “The King of Rant?” For those that don't know, Black uses his "comedic yelling" and "finger pointing" to expose the craziness of life. Since 2014, Black has done over 400 live-streaming shows, called “The Rant Is Due,” at the end of each of his standup performances.

More Comedy In Upstate This Fall

If you're looking to see that humor up close and personal, the Who's Live Anyway tour will be stopping in Syracuse. Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray will be taking over The Oncenter on Thursday, October 27th. You can read more on that show here.

12 Ways to Get Your Pumpkin On in Upstate New York Pumpkin pie? Of course. But how about pumpkin wine? Or pumpkin latte? Or a pumpkin bagel? Or how about sitting down to a nice plate of Italian pumpkin gnocchi? Here are a dozen ways to satisfy your autumnal desire for a taste of pumpkin. Some sound wonderful. Others, well, maybe a bit strange. But all are fun!

32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Here's a look at 32 unique ones to schedule a fall visit too in alphabetical order: