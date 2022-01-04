Get ready to come on down. The Price is Right is coming to Central New York.

The Stanley Theatre in Utica will host The Price is Right Live stage show where you may be the big showcase showdown winner.

The Price is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase!

The Price is Right Live show has been traveling the country, giving away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to sold-out audiences for more than a decade. You can be one of the lucky winners when it comes to the Stanley on February 16.

Tickets will go on sale on January 7 at 10:00 AM. You can get yours through Ticketmaster or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000.

COVID protocols will be in place for the show.

The Stanley Theatre has always adhered to all recommendations and guidelines from Oneida County in regards to COVID-19. With this said, the theatre will require any applicable mandates at the time of the performance. In addition, The Price is Right Live will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in television history and remains television's #1 daytime series.

This live traveling game show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally, and in person.

Who's ready to be called on down?

