Dinosaur World Live Invades The City Of Utica New York January 2022

If you thought dinosaurs were extinct, think again. Dinosaur World Live invades the city of Utica January 2022 for a special night of entertainment.

Dinosaur World Live is an interactive show for the whole family. You can catch all of our historic friends at The Stanley Theatre on January 25th at 6:30PM. Tickets for this show will go on sale on Friday, December 17th at 10:00AM and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000. Tickets could make the perfect stocking stuffers.

The show is 50 minutes in duration and is not recommended for children under three years old.

Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs! Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, as well as a Triceratop, Giraffatitan, Mircroraptor and Segnosaurus.

Mark your calendars and book now before tickets become extinct.

Check out these incredible photos of the dinosaurs that'll be featured at the show:

What Is New York State's Official Dinosaur?

Have you ever wondered if New York State has an official dinosaur? We do, well, sorta. Meet New York's official state fossil- Eurypterus Remipes.

Eurypterus Remipes is an extinct relative of the modern king crab and sea scorpion.

This creature lived over 400 million years ago during the Silurian Age and crawled along the bottom of the shallow, brackish sea then covering much of what is now New York state."

The more you know.

