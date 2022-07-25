Police: She Drove Away with Car Door Open While Deputy Was Trying to Help in Utica
Police allege that a Utica woman tried to drive away while a sheriff’s deputy was talking with her through her open driver’s side door.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at approximately 11:37am on Friday, July 22, 2022 to handle a traffic complaint after someone reported that a car was parked in the pedestrian crosswalk near the Oneida County Office Building, located at 800 Park Avenue in Utica, New York. The car, according to the complaint, was obstructing traffic.
According to a written release the driver, identified as 34-year-old Amanda M. Schorer of Utica, had parked the vehicle and left it unattended with two young children in the car while she went inside the building to get paperwork.
When deputies approached the vehicle, a Chrysler Pacifica, they say Schorer did not have proper car seats for the two children who were between one and four years old.
Police say, “Schorer was given the opportunity to obtain proper car seats before departing from the County Office Building. Schorer disregarded the opportunity when she placed her motor vehicle in drive, turning left and accelerating away while a Deputy was engaged in an active conversation with Schorer at her open (driver’s) side door causing the deputy to be forced into the roadway of Park Ave.”
Schorer allegedly left the scene and was contacted on Monday, July 25, 2022. She was arrested and charged with the following:
- two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Reckless Endangerment
Schorer was issued several traffic tickets as well as an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]