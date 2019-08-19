Main Street Fire Under Control In Whitesboro

An early morning fire in Whitesboro is now under control.

According to Whitesboro Fire Chief Pete Sobel, the call came in just after 5 a.m. Monday for a blaze at a multifamily home on the corner of Goodell Avenue and Main Street.

Sobel says, the call came from a woman on the first floor apartment and her and her children were able to exit the structue safely. Two second floor apartment residents also made it out safely.

The fire is believed to have started on a porch of the home, but the cause and origin are still being investigated.

No injuries were reported.