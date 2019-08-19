Several Motorists Left Stranded During Weekend Arterial Flooding

Heavy rain and flash flooding left several motorists stranded Saturday afternoon on the North-South Arterial.

State Police say, Trooper Jospeh Lomonico was traveling northbound on State Route 12 when he noticed traffic stopped just north of Noyes Street.

He then observed the roadway was flooded to the top of the concrete barrier.

He noticed a total of 12 vehicles impacted by the flooding, three of which were completely submerged.

He waded through the water to check on the operators of the vehicles before rescuing two of five drivers.

Trooper Lomonico was assited at the scene by NYSDOT worker Kevin Kalk and UPD Sgt. Chris Faniglula to rescue the others and close the route until water could recede.

No injuries were reported at the scene.