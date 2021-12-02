Bouckville Teen Arrested For Making Terroristic Threats Against A School

A Madison County teen has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against a school.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says verbal threats of harm were made against the Morrisville-Eaton High School on Wednesday.

The high school was placed on a brief “hold and place," while several law enforcement agencies with K9’s searched the school, but nothing was found.

A 17-year-old Bouckville resident was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat and menacing.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by members of the New York State Police and SUNY Morrisville Police Department.

