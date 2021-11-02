The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back with floats, balloons, and for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit, people lining the streets.

More than 3.5 million crowded New York City streets every year to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Last year, the 2.5-mile route was closed to the public to avoid large crowds. Parade participants were even reduced by 75% due to the coronavirus, making it an eerie sight.

But that all changes this year.

The annual tradition will return to its pre-pandemic form, allowing people to line the streets to watch performances, giant character balloons, floats, and inflatables go by this year.

Carrie Underwood headlines the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade that begins on Thursday, November 25 at 9 AM. You can watch on NBC or from the streets in New York City. A new Peacock float will be the first to stream live, offering a bird's eye view of the parade route.

If you want to watch in person, the Westside of Central Park West from West 75th to West 61st Streets has great views. But you better arrive early. People start lining up around 6 AM. There are also great views from West 59th to West 38th Streets.

The parade makes its final turn and stops in front of Macy’s Herald Square. But there is no public viewing allowed.

You can even get a sneak peek on Thanksgiving Eve and check out the giant balloons as they are getting inflated outside of the Museum of Natural History. Everyone over age 12 must be vaccinated in order to attend the balloon inflation, practice social distance and wear a mask at all times.

Get all the details on this year's parade, including new floats and balloons at Macys.com.

