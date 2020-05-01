Macy’s Plans To Reopen 68 Stores

Macy’s plans to open 68 stores on Monday in states that allow it.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the stores will open in Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas with reduced hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette says the department store chain expects to have all of its 775 stores reopened in six weeks. That goal depends on if coronavirus infection rates subside, and state and local governments allow it.

The company’s stores in New York cannot open until May 15th at the earliest under the state shutdown orders.

Macy's will have several new practices in place to keep customers safe. You can read that online from The Wall Street Journal.

(Source from The Wall Street Journal)