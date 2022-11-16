CNY Movie Starring Lou Ferrigno Resolves Issues, Set to Resume

CNY Movie Starring Lou Ferrigno Resolves Issues, Set to Resume

CHCH News via YouTube

The troubled production of a Syracuse movie starring Lou Ferrigno has reportedly resolved its issues and will resume shooting.

The 'Incredible Hulk' actor, along with the rest of the cast and crew, went home in late August after reports of unpaid wages and an injury to one of The Hermit's principal actors.

(READ MORE: You Wouldn't Like Him When He's Angry: 'Hulk' Star Leaves Syracuse Movie Set)

Ari Perilstein / Getty Images
loading...

The Hermit's producer Gerry Pass told a local media outlet that most of the cast and crew will be returning to finish the film. He also said $24,000 worth of equipment had been stolen from the set, compounding the controversies.

The word back in August was that The Hermit's financial backers only provided a fraction of the $200,000 needed to complete the film. Pass says he's secured additional funding so that filming can continue.

Also making headlines from those troubled August days on set was an injury to actress Malina Weissman, who got superglue in her eye. A small knife had to be used to cut her eyelashes and she was unable to shoot her scenes for several days.

Getty Images
loading...

Weissman is best known for her role as Violet Baudelaire in A Series of Unfortunate Events and Kara Jor-El on Supergirl.

Pass said the footage from the scenes already shot looks "amazing." It will be interesting to see how the weather affects the rest of production. The landscape in Central New York looks much different than it did back in August.

As they say in a very popular HBO series... "Winter is coming."

Ranking The Top 15 Movies Filmed in Upstate New York

Every Marvel Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to First

From the Captain America serial to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we ranked the entire history of Marvel at the movies.

13 New York State Actors Who've Been Nominated For Oscars

When it comes to movie's highest award, the Oscar, New York State remains far ahead at the top of its native born who have been winners or nominated for the top cinema prize.

But what about Upstate?

Here is a list of 13 movie celebrities who spent at least a moment in the spotlight of Hollywood's big night. Each of these famous people either won an Academy Award or were nominated for their film work.

 

Filed Under: cny film hub, greater syracuse soundstage, lou ferrigno movies, syracuse movie studio, the hermit movie
Categories: New York News, This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR