Let's face it... living in Central New York isn't for everybody. Sure, you're super close to the beautiful, sprawling back country of Adirondack Park. City amenities aren't super far away. And there's enough small towns scattered throughout the region for a quiet, quality, rural way of life.

Canva Canva loading...

But even if you like the idea of living in a small town... New York tax rates are always looming over your shoulder. It doesn't matter where you live in the state, as long as "NY" is listed on your mail, there's no escaping taxes. The fact is, almost every other state in the nation is taxed less.

If the idea of moving to another state isn't too daunting, many American towns are giving away free land in order to increase their populations. Yes, that's right... completely free! You simply have to build your house there.

1.) MANKATO, KANSAS

Most know Kansas to be sprawling, flat, and sparsely populated. It should come as no surprise that the Sunflower State wants to attract more residents. Their offer of free land is subject to a few conditions, one of which is that the house you construct on it must be at least 1200 square feet in size. Click here for more information.

Canva Canva loading...

2.) MARQUETTE, KANSAS

Another Kansas town offering free real estate is Marquette. In 2003, Marquette began distributing lots on 50 acres of formerly agricultural land. 21 of those lots were claimed in the first year, so the town must be pretty quaint. Just keep in mind that the house you construct must be at least 1,000 square feet in size.

3.) CURTIS, NEBRASKA

Because of its well-known Palm Sunday pageant, Curtis is known as "Easter City." In addition to the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis also has a movie theater and a 9-hole golf course. It seems that families with children enrolled in the public schools in the area will even receive financial incentives for moving. Click here for more information.

Canva Canva loading...

4.) CLAREMONT, MINNESOTA

An income-based lot arrangement exists in Claremont. The lot is free if you qualify based on your income level; otherwise, the lots cost $9,500. You are getting some affordable land in a cute little northern town either way. Click here for more information.

5.) FLAGLER, COLORADO

Flagler is primarily looking for companies to move there. The City has fewer than 600 residents as of 2020 and is located 110 miles east of Denver. The town has lots of acreage available to businesses willing to relocate. You can fill out an application here.

Canva Canva loading...

6.) MARNE, IOWA

There are fewer than 150 people in Marne as of 2020, but anyone willing to erect a house can get a free lot on which to do it on. You have 18 months from the time you receive the deed to build your home, which must be 1,200 square feet.

7.) ELWOOD, NEBRASKA

In Elwood, you can construct a 1,400 square foot home for just $500 down and receive your money back once it is finished. To entice new residents, the town is prepared to contribute up to $25,000 or 10% of the construction costs.

Perhaps we'll see you on the open road!

18 New York Towns Named After Foods The people who named these New York towns must've been pretty hungry!

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.