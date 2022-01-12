Holy Investment: Quaint Rensselaer Cty Church For Sale w/ Stained Glass Windows
This was once North Petersburgh United Methodist Church. The stained glass windows are intact along with pews, a large kitchen area, and a church hall. There is also an area for a choir. It sits on 1.81 acres. The basement is partially finished. The old church is listed at $79,900 and needs a lot of work according to the listing on Trulia.com.
Heartwrenching Look at Beloved Capital Region Concert Venue Before Demolition
The Starlite Music Theater opened in 1957 and was a popular venue located in Latham. There were many acts that passed through the Starlite until 1997. It was a 3,000 seat theater in the round. In the 1980s I saw Belinda Carlisle of the Go Gos at the Starlite Music Theater. Kenny Rogers, The Monkees, Weird Al Yankovic, Jonny Cash, Run DMC, Diana Ross, and more graced the stage. The Starlite closed its doors in 1998 and laid dormant for years. Then in December of 2012, the Starlite was demolished. Here are pictures of the venue in the summer of 2012 before it was leveled.