Local Neon Company Creates Casablanca Artwork for Museum

The Just Neon company of Utica, one of the few existing American neon companies, recently recreated some movie memorabilia for a Rochester museum.

The owner of Just Neon, Howard Cohen, announced on Monday that the George Eastman Museum of Rochester recently commissioned them to fabricate a replica of the neon sign that appeared in the Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman classic “Casablanca.”

Cohen said that the iconic neon sign, “Rick’s Cafe Americain” was made using photographs and original movie clips from the 1942 film. Just Neon worked along with the Historic Sign Restoration Company of Rochester to recreate the nostalgic sign.

Ian from the Eastman Museum and Howard Cohen appear in front of the newly designed replica sign. Photo courtesy of Howard Cohen for TSM.

"Neon signs have been around for years and with the strong resurgence, we are filling the needs of this form of lettering and lighting,” said Cohen. Just Neon is located on James Street in Utica where they create neon signs and clocks, and repair neon signs from around the world.

Custom made signs from Just Neon have been shown on major TV network shows including NBC’s The Today Show, American Restoration, Deal or No Deal, as well as several other major network shows. A Just Neon "Keeler in the Morning" clock was also custom made for the WIBX studio.

