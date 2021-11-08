Discover How To Make Authentic Italian Cuisine In Central New York

Looking to learn how to cook? Starting in 2022, you could take an adult, or couples, cooking class right here in Central New York.

Litterio's Catering and Takeout of Vernon Center is launching adult and couple cooking classes in January 2022.

We will learn how to make Arancini and Real authentic Italian cuisine from scratch. We started our sign ups now so that we can schedule and set up our groups properly.

For those that don't know, Arancini are Italian rice balls that are stuffed, coated with bread crumbs and deep fried. They are a pretty big staple of Sicilian cuisine if you didn't know already.

Along with the adult classes, they will be launching children cooking classes. These actually have been on-going since October. These classes for kids are for ages 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, and 13-17

The best gift you can give or do to yourself are cooking classes its so fun it's bonding and it's the experience of your life (plus it's 🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹)

If you're interested in signing up for these classes, you can email Litterio385@gmail.com, or message 680-223-6676.

