2021 Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration In Rome New York Being Held Before Thanksgiving

Christmas will come early to Rome this year. The city of Rome will hold it's 2021 Christmas Tree lighting before Thanksgiving.

You can help Santa and Mrs. Claus light Rome’s Christmas tree on Wednesday, November 24th at the Veteran’s/Gansevoort parks on Court and James Street. The evening’s activities start at 5:30PM with the Trinkaus Village display, food, fireworks, and live music with Scott Rutledge and the Greater CNY Christmas Choir.

You can come visit, make some wishes, and take a picture with Santa inside the Rome Historical Society.

Only severely inclement weather will postpone the event, which has no rain date. ***Tree-Lighting and fireworks between 6:50pm-7:00pm

Looking at New York's big Christmas Tee lighting, the 2021 Rockefeller Christmas Tree has been been chosen and it's a first for this year's Tree. The 79-foot, 12-ton Norway Spruce that thousands travel to New York City to see every holiday season, will come for the first time from the state of Maryland. The official lighting is scheduled for Wednesday, December 1st. You can read more here.

The Next Day Take Part In The Annual Rome Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

The Roman Runners will hold their annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, which is Thursday November 25th. This year the event returns to the Rome Sports Hall of Fame and Museum. You can run any distance you would like on the Erie Canal trail. There will be special prizes and raffles afterwards. Registration is $15 and $5 for students and starts at 7AM. The run starts at 8:30AM. You can learn how to register on Facebook.

Stroll Through Christmas Wonderland of 35 Themed Trees in Syracuse Stroll through Syracuse's largest selection of holiday decorations spread over 25,000 square feet in a Christmas wonderland at Chuck Hafner's.

A Clark Griwold Christmas Comes to Chadwicks Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights, at his Chadwicks home. It's more than just lights. Josh added a bit of Disney magic to his 2020 Christmas display.

Longest Christmas Lights Display in the World a Short Drive from CNY Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that runs from November 13, 2021 through February 21, 2022.

Check Out Times Square’s Show Globes For The 2021 Season Let it show, instead of let it snow, in New York City this Christmas season. The popular Broadway snow globes have returned to Times Square.

