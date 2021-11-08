These Are 9 Richest People in New York State [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States.  New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world.  Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.

There is only one woman on the list of the top 9 billionaires in the state.

The 9 Richest People in New York State

These are the 9 Most Wealthy Zip Codes in New York State [List]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. Zips Data Maps ranked New York State's wealthiest zip codes. Here are the top 9 zip codes that are the wealthiest in New York State, which has the largest population in America.

RankZipcodeZip NameCountyAdjusted Gross IncomeMedian Household Income
111765Mill NeckNassau$913330$237813
210577PurchaseWestchester$886380$202583
310007New YorkNew York$774150$246813
410022New YorkNew York$696000$135363
511568Old WestburyNassau$671870$192266
610580RyeWestchester$652440$183871
710282New YorkNew York$606040$250001
810018New YorkNew York$563930$108914
910069New YorkNew York$560730$110625

Data provided by Zips Data Maps

The wealthiest zip code, Mill Neck, is a village located in the Town of Oyster Bay in Long Island. The craziest part of all of this is that in 2010, the population was only 997 at the 2010 census. The U.S. Census estimates the population of Oyster Bay to be 298,391 as of 2019, which is 1.5 percent of the total population of New York State (19,453,561 as of the 2019 U.S. Census estimates).  Clearly, in NYS, the gap between the wealthy and the poor is growing! Check out some pics from New York's wealthiest zip code.

