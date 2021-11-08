Your Holiday Season Could Be Merrier With A Stroll Through Picturesque Lake Placid

Whether it is summer or winter, taking a trip to Lake Placid is always fun. But, If you really want to experience the best Lake Placid has to offer, you have to go on one particular weekend in December.

That weekend is December 10th through the 12th. The reason why is simple, that is when Lake Placid is doing their annual Holiday Stroll. Lake Placid is really a town that has immense beauty any time of the year, but nothing beats them during the holiday season.

While a lot of towns all throughout New York State do put on a stroll-type event, or a holiday parade, or something festive. Lake Placid really goes all out. What could you be enjoying?

Friday, December 10th

Skating Party on the Olympic Ice Rink

Ugly Sweater Party

Saturday, December 11th

Jingle Bell Run/Walk

Meet with The Grinch

Meet with Santa Claus

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Live Music

Sunday, December 12th

Firetruck Parade

A Viewing of Polar Express

If you do plan on going, there are even more fun holiday-themed activities, find out the entire schedule here. Grabbing a hotel room may not be such a bad idea seeing as each day is filled with fun and unique things for not just the kids to do, but yourself as well. If you like the idea of renting an Airbnb, maybe the lake placid option below could be the one you stay in that weekend.

