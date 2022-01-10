Little Valley Woman Arrested Under Leandra’s Law in Arkwright

There were several arrests on charges made for driving under the influence or driving while ability impaired.

DWAI - Leandra's Law Arrest

A 28-year-old woman of Little Valley, New York is facing charges for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs - Leandra's Law.

New York State Police say they pulled Crystal Lore over on Thursday, January 6, 2022 while she was driving on Route 83 in Arkwright for alleged erratic driving. say they pulled Crystal Lore over on Thursday, January 6, 2022 while she was driving on Route 83 in Arkwright for alleged erratic driving.

Troopers say that she "exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing SFSTs (Standard Field Sobriety Tests)."

She was brought the the State Police barracks in Fredonia. She was issued tickets and released, pending a court appearance later this month.

The NYSP says that the infant who was in the vehicle at the time of the stop "was turned over to a sober individual."

Freedom Man Arrested for DWI

A Freedom man was arrested, charged with Driving While Intoxicated in the Village of Arcade, on January 5, 2022.

State Police say that 59-year-old Martin Ellis was pulled over after "crossing the center line multiple times" in the Village of Arcade. "Upon investigation," they said, "Ellis displayed multiple signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving." According to troopers Ellis failed field sobriety tests and was later found to have a blood alcohol content of .07%.

He was released on appearance tickets pending a future court appearance.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: The post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. All arrested persons and those suspected of crimes are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)