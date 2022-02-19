A man is recovering and facing charges after a crash this week.

New York State Police were called to the scene of a rollover crash on State Route 481 in the village of North Syracuse. The incident took place on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at approximately 8:46pm.

In a written release the NYSP says that 59-year-old Anthony J. Fiorini from Clay, New York was driving a 2010 Nissan pickup truck headed west on Route 481 when he appears to have lost control of the vehicle "and drove off the southern shoulder of the roadway and struck a guide rail. The vehicle then went airborne and came to rest on its roof."

Emergency responders had to extricate Fiorini from the vehicle. He was then brought to Upstate University Hospital where he was treated for injuries that police believe were non-life-threatening.

Fioirini was later arrested for allegedly making an unsafe lane change and drunk driving.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Cicero Court at 4:00pm on March 22, 2022.

No other injuries were reported in the crash and it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved. Any witnesses who have information that might be helpful to the investigation are asked to call New York State Police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

