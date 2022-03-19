Great Valley Man Charged with DWI After Hit and Run

A Cattaraugus county man is facing charges after a hit and run accident.

New York State Police say troopers were called to the scene of an apparent hit and run which had taken place on Humphrey Road in the town of Great Valley on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Police say they determined, following an investigation, that 49-year-old Nelson E. Boutwell of Great Valley, New York had allegedly been "operating a vehicle while in an intoxicated condition and fled the scene of the crash."

Police later found Boutwell at his home. In a written release police say Boutwell refused to take the standardized field sobriety tests as troopers were preparing to determine the level of possible intoxication.

Boutwell was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

He was brought to the State Police barracks in Olean, where police say he then refused to submit to a chemical breath test.

He was given appearance tickets and released. He is scheduled to answer the charges in the Great Valley Town Court in April.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident. It is not known if Boutwell, or the driver of the other vehicle involved, sustained any injuries.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

