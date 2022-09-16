Allegany Woman Charged with Leandra’s Law After Traffic Stop

Cattaraugus County Woman Arrested Under Leandra's Law

A Cattaraugus County woman is facing a DWAI charge after a traffic stop.

According to a written release from the New York State Police (NYSP) 41-year-old Beth Gardner of Allegany, New York was stopped by police while she was driving on I-86 in Randolph, New York on Friday, September 16, 2022 for allegedly "failing to maintain her lane." The NYSP says she was arrested "after failing several (Standard Field Sobriety Tests) SFSTs."

Police say that Gardner was driving with an infant in the car.

Following her arrest she was brought to the NYSP barracks in Jamestown and evaluated by a Chautauqua County Drug Recognition Expert who subsequently determined that Gardner was "impaired by drugs. A blood sample was obtained from Gardner at UPMC Chautauqua." The result of the blood test was not immediately made available.

Gardner was charged with Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs - Leandra's Law. She is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

The baby who was inside of Gardner's vehicle was, police say, "turned over to a third party."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

