South Carolina Man Facing DWI, Weapons Charges from I-95 Stop

A South Carolina man travelling in New York is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated and carrying several weapons.

The New York State Police says troopers stopped a vehicle being driven by 41-year-old Joshua C. Barnes of Loris, South Carolina at approximately 12:54am on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was driving on I-95 in New Rochelle when police say they observed "multiple traffic violations."

Troopers say they saw a box of ammunition on the center console of the vehicle and Barnes admitted to having firearms with him. The NYSP says that troopers smelled an odor of alcoholic beverages while interviewing Barnes. He was administered standardized field sobriety tests which, according to police, Barnes failed.

In a written release the NYSP says that they found the following in Barnes' vehicle:

Loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun

Two high capacity pistol magazines

Loaded Smith and Wesson Compass 6.5 Creedmoor rifle

Loaded .22 caliber rifle

Unloaded .270 caliber rifle

Assorted rounds of ammunition

Barnes was arraigned in New Rochelle City Court. He is charged with the following:

One Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (class C felony)

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree (class A misdemeanor)

Two Counts of Possession a Loaded Firearm in a Motor Vehicle under New York State Environmental Conservation Law

One Count of Driving While Intoxicated

He was ordered held at the Westchester County Jail on $2,500 cash bail, $15,000 insured bond, or $25,000 partially secured bond.

He is schedule to answer the charges in court on March 3, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

