Ludwig Allegedly Plays Wrong Note on Breathalyzer in Sherman, NY

An Erie, Pennsylvania man is possibly facing several charges, including Driving While Intoxicated, following an accident to which New York State Police were called earlier today.

Troopers say that 34-year-old Robert Ludwig was arrested after they responded to the scene of a two-car crash on I-86 in the Chautauqua County town of Sherman, New York on December 27, 2021.

Portion of I-86 in Sherman, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2021

According to a written release from the NYSP, “Ludwig was traveling west at a high rate of speed, changed lanes, and rear-ended another vehicle, causing him to then strike the north guard rail and then the south guard rail. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. The driver of the vehicle that was struck by Ludwig was transported by Sherman EMS to an area hospital for chest pain. Ludwig was uninjured.”

The State Police says that Ludwig allegedly failed several Standard Field Sobriety Tests and provided a breath sample indicating a BAC of .13 percent.

He was ticketed and released pending a future court appearance in the Town of Sherman Court in January.

It is believed that this is at least the second time this year that Ludwig has been arrested by State Police out of the Jamestown/Batavia area.

On July 3, 2021 he was arrested in Randolph, New York following a complaint that he allegedly threatened the life of another person.

At that time he was charged with the following:

Attempted Assault in the 1 st Degree

Degree Menacing in the 2 nd Degree

Degree Reckless Endangerment in the 2 nd Degree

Degree Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2 nd Degree

Degree Driving While Intoxicated

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7 th Degree

Degree Reckless Driving

Resisting Arrest

At that time the complainant had called police to report that Ludwig had allegedly accelerated toward the victim while Ludwig was in his car. The victim was said to have hid behind a tree for protection from the vehicle. Troopers say that they found Ludwig in his car in a field. They say that he refused to identify himself or get out of the car. After what State Police characterize as a “brief struggle” he was taken into custody. Both crack cocaine and methamphetamine were allegedly found in his car. His BAC was reported by the NYSP to be .08. He was then brought to the maximum security Cattaraugus County Jail pending a court appearance.

[AUTHOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from New York State Police. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Prior arrests or convictions indicate no predisposition toward guilt in current cases. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

