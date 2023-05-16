Little Falls Hosting Outdoor Rock Festival, Ft. Pink Floyd Tribute Band

A free outdoor rock festival will shake the downtown streets of Little Falls this Saturday, May 20th, from 2pm to 11pm. Several local bands are slated to appear, and the night will cap off with a performance from Dark Sarcasm, a Pink Floyd tribute band.

The event will close the street downtown at Canal Place, near Rock Valley Brewing Company. A stage will be set up near the Powerhouse.

The festival is the brainchild of Mark Regan, who approached Rock Valley Brewing Company about participating. The event will feature all-day sales of Rock Valley's craft beer, along with various food and craft vendors spread over the area.

Regarding his involvement in the festival, Rock Valley Brewing Company's owner Mike George said:

We just want to bring people to the area and et them see what Little Falls has to offer. We have people that come from all over for the Garlic and Cheese Festivals, and we wanted to build on that and keep people coming here.

The Powerhouse Rock Festival is also serving as a fundraiser for the local food pantry. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for donation. And because the event is outdoors, anyone attending is asked to bring a lawn chair or suitable seating arrangement.

SCHEDULED ACTS

Bands scheduled to perform are Rev-D from Saratoga, Walrus from Syracuse, and Dark Sarcasm closing out the evening. The Pink Floyd tribute act provides an "authentic Pink Floyd experience," playing Floyd's most popular cuts from Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, and more.

For more info, visit their Facebook event page.

