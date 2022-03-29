Comedian Going Off The Rails To Bring His Rant Filled Show To Syracuse

He has been called the king of rants, and you'll be able to see those rants in person very soon.

When it comes to ranting in comedy, it is a style that really doesn't work for a whole lot of comedians. You're seen as complaining. Here is the thing, Lewis Black is complaining. What makes it different and downright hilarious are the facial expressions, the hand gestures, and oh, the swearing. He truly goes all-in with these rants, sometimes, you think he is going off the rails.

When Can You See Him?

CMT Presents "Ron White's Comedy Salute To The Troops" A Special Honoring The Armed Forces Premiering Saturday, March 12 Getty Images for CMT loading...

See him get all riled up in Syracuse, but really soon. Lewis Black will take the stage in the Salt City this weekend. Get ready to laugh so hard that you cry when the king of rants takes the stage this Saturday, April 2nd. He will be performing in a pretty familiar venue, Crouse Hinds Theater at the OnCenter.

Comedy Central's Night Of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Concert For Autism Education - Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

You easily could think after seeing his comedy, this guy is off his rocker. He just rants. Well, the whole tour is called Lewis Black: Off The Rails, it is all part of the act. If you take a second to learn more, Black actually is an Ivy League graduate. He has a degree from the Yale School of Drama. Black started doing plays and Broadway and eventually struck a chord with his rant-filled comedy some decades later.

What will he rant about in Syracuse, well, the hot topic of the pandemic and it surely will be a riot. Looking for tickets? Click here for the info.

