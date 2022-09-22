Local Dancers Will Grace The Stanley Theatre Of Utica’s Stage For The Nutcracker

The Stanley Theatre of Utica New York is ready to bring back an all time holiday classic.

“The Nutcracker” will be returning to the theatre for three separate performances on Friday, December 2nd at 7:00PM, Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00PM, and Sunday, December 4th at 2:00PM. Also for 2022 there will be a special performance on Thursday, December 1st for local schools.

These performances shed light on the amazing hard work and dedication that is put into the show by the cast, as well as telling the tale of the infamous holiday ballet production. With three dates to choose from, this is definitely something to put on your calendar!

Tickets for these performances are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000. Tickets start at $30.50.

Good Grief! A Charlie Brown Christmas Will Hit The Stage in Utica

There's one cartoon that is the epitome of the holiday season arriving, and that is in fact Charlie Brown. The Thanksgiving special, the Christmas special, it is a sign that the season is finally upon us. Mark it on the calendar, coming to The Stanley Theatre on December 20th, 2022 is “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage!”

Tickets for the show are on sale now, start at $47.00 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office. The show is perfect for all ages according to their website, but if you're wondering the average age of kids who attend the show - it says it's between kids age 4 and age 12. Read more here.

10 New York State Towns Right Out of a Hallmark Christmas Movie These 10 towns will make you think you're in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Sing "The 12 Days of Christmas" Song (Upstate New York Food Edition) Here is a new twist to that venerable holiday song, "The 12 Days of Christmas". The twelve days here each highlights a different food icon from Upstate New York. Although many of your food favorites made "the song," I do wish it was the 25 days of Christmas instead. Yes, we have that many food legends in our region. So, enjoy the "12 Days of Christmas (Upstate NY Food Edition) and remember, don't just read this post...sing it!