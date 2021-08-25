Central NY Woman Celebrates 103rd Birthday By Spinning The Slots At Turning Stone
Everyone knows exactly what they want to do when it comes to celebrating their birthday. That includes Mary, who celebrated her 103rd birthday on August 19.
Mary, who's from Binghamton, is a frequent visitor to Turning Stone Resort Casino, and loves making attempts to win big at the slot machines. For her special day, that's all she planned to do.
Team members on the gaming floor at the Verona casino went the extra mile to make Mary feel like royalty.
"In honor of Mary’s remarkable milestone, our Team Members surprised her with balloons at her favorite machine, a Happy Birthday sash, a card and a delicious cupcake from Opals," said Kelly Abdoo, Director of Public Relations. "Mary said the Turning Stone team made her day and they went above and beyond to make her feel special, which is why she loves coming to Turning Stone."
A special Happy Belated Birthday is in order for Mary. We hope she won a little extra cash to spoil herself even more on her big day!
