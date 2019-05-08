Led Zeppelin Announce 50th-Anniversary Documentary

Led Zeppelin have announced that a documentary movie to mark their 50th anniversary was in post-production, featuring new interviews with Robert Plant , Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones , making it the “first and only time the band have participated” in such a project.

Currently untitled, the film is directed by Bernard MacMahon, whose debut work, 2017’s American Epic , won four major awards for its examination of the roots music movement of the '20s. A statement said that his Led Zeppelin movie “traces the journeys of the four members through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968 for a rehearsal that will change the future of rock and culminates in 1970 when their second album knocks the Beatles off the top of the charts and they become the number one band in the world.”

Along with the new scenes, it also contains “rare archival interviews” with late drummer John Bonham . The statement added that only the four band members are heard “with no outside voices of conjecture” over never-before-seen film clips and photographs.

“When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic , I knew he would be qualified to tell our story,” Page said.

“Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story,” Plant added, while Jones noted, “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring that story to life.”

More details will be revealed soon.