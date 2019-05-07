Food Freebies and Deals for Central New York Teachers
This first full week of May is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and teachers may appreciate the following information...
If you're a teacher, you work hard and deserve a deal. If you KNOW a teacher who works hard and deserves a deal, there are a number of eateries offering freebies this week. With this information, maybe you can give them an upgrade from the standard apple-on-their-desk gift. Below is a short list of some national chains offering deals. Remind your favorite teacher to bring his or her ID for verification.
- Bruegger’s Bagels: The bagel restaurant, with locations on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse and in Manlius, is giving all teachers a free medium drip or iced coffee with any purchase and valid ID Monday through Friday.
- McDonald’s: Not a nationwide deal, but RetailMeNot reports some McDonald’s are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.
- Roy Rogers: There's one along the New York State Thruway at the Little Falls-Dolgeville stop. Teachers with a valid teacher ID get a free milkshake or dessert with any purchase Monday through Friday.
- Sonic Drive-In: Located in North Syracuse and Binghamton. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant’s app with promo code