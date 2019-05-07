Significant Rain and Flooding Possible in CNY Later This Week

Oh good. More rain. Just when you think you've had enough, the National Weather Service says significant rain could be on the way.

More rain looks to be headed into Central New York later this week, making its way from the Great Plains towards the Great Lakes, bringing with it the possibility of up to 2 inches of rain and even thunderstorms. This additional rain, combined with already-saturated ground could lead to flooding locally.

It's hard to predict just how much rain will fall by the end of the week, but the National Weather Service has already issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central New York and northeast Pennsylvania:

"Locally heavy rainfall is possible in the area Thursday night and Friday. If heavy rainfall develops as expected, small stream, urban, and poor drainage flooding could occur."

Keep an eye on the forecasts as they develop

[h/t newyorkupstate.com]