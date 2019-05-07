An annual tradition has been renewed in Downtown Utica.

For the sixth consecutive year, Peregrine Falcon chicks have begun to hatch on the 15th floor of the Adirondack Bank building.

The first official hatch of the 2019 breeding season occurred at approximately 3:06 p.m. Monday. Father Ares was present for the first hatch. The second hatch happened just after 5:31 p.m. with mother, Astrid present.

The female falcon began laying eggs on March 29th. There are two more eggs in the nest that are expected to hatch in the next couple of days.

In 2014, parents Astrid & Ares became the first of their species ever known to successfully raise young in Utica or Oneida County. Peregrine Falcons remain on the endangered species list in New York State. The Utica Peregrine Falcon Project was formed in the form of a nest box atop the Adirondack Bank Building in 2013.

There are over 75 pairs of Peregrine Falcons known to be nesting in New York and half of the nests are in cities. For more information visit Uticaperegrinefalcons.com .

